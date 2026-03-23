INTERVIEW | ‘Cong leadership, Rahul Gandhi working like BJP’s ‘B’ team’: Kerala CM Vijayan

In a pre-election interaction with TNIE, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at the Congress for facilitating BJP’s victory in several states, rejects UDF’s allegation of a covert CPM-BJP deal, and asserts the saffron party will not bag any seat in Kerala this time either.

Here are the excerpts:

LDF is eyeing a third successive term in office. There will be anti-incumbency sentiment among people and there are issues within the party. What is the basis of your confidence that LDF will continue in power?

We travel all over the state but couldn’t see anti-incumbency sentiment anywhere. People’s feeling is that the government fulfilled their expectations to a great extent. Kerala is the least corrupt state. This wouldn’t have been the situation had it not been for LDF. We launched the Life Mission housing project and Haritha Keralam Mission. LDF’s interventions have created the present-day Kerala. We don’t claim to have done everything but you can see the change.

But there are sections which think of a change in government as it has completed ten years. What would you tell such people?

The changes you see now did not happen spontaneously. There was a feeling the state is incorrigible and no new project would come here.

Can’t they think that development has happened and hence let the government change?

(Laughs) That is not what people think. People know that only LDF can bring such changes.