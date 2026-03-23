INTERVIEW | ‘Cong leadership, Rahul Gandhi working like BJP’s ‘B’ team’: Kerala CM Vijayan

In a pre-election interaction with TNIE, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashes out at the Congress for facilitating BJP’s victory in several states, rejects UDF’s allegation of a covert CPM-BJP deal, and asserts the saffron party will not bag any seat in Kerala this time either.
Here are the excerpts:
LDF is eyeing a third successive term in office. There will be anti-incumbency sentiment among people and there are issues within the party. What is the basis of your confidence that LDF will continue in power?
We travel all over the state but couldn’t see anti-incumbency sentiment anywhere. People’s feeling is that the government fulfilled their expectations to a great extent. Kerala is the least corrupt state. This wouldn’t have been the situation had it not been for LDF. We launched the Life Mission housing project and Haritha Keralam Mission. LDF’s interventions have created the present-day Kerala. We don’t claim to have done everything but you can see the change.
But there are sections which think of a change in government as it has completed ten years. What would you tell such people?
The changes you see now did not happen spontaneously. There was a feeling the state is incorrigible and no new project would come here.
Can’t they think that development has happened and hence let the government change?
(Laughs) That is not what people think. People know that only LDF can bring such changes.
The opposition’s biggest hope after the local bod y elections is that there is a consolidation of minority communities against the government. How are you going to counter it?
Elections to local bodies are an occasion to assess local governments. It is not applicable to the state as a whole. We had some problems and will examine them. Decades ago, minorities had kept us at arm’s length but they changed their stand based on their experiences. They realised it is the Left parties which stand at the forefront of protecting their rights. Some vested interests tried to block minorities from getting close to the Left and started a smear campaign to brand the Left anti-minority. A campaign even said that SIR is being implemented in Kerala to exclude Muslims.
You have even been termed ‘Sanghi Vijayan’...
All these are part of the besmirching campaign. Everyone knows about my political life and experiences. Generally, people are aware about my approach towards them. Many are unaware too. They go to such people and try to portray a wrong picture, saying, “Unlike in the past, he now shares good relations with them (BJP).”
Such campaigns are being run to damage Left’s image among the masses. Such falsehoods will persist, but only till the truth comes out. To counter this campaign, LDF workers try to ensure that actual on-ground facts reach everyone. This issue will thereby be addressed to a major extent. We aren’t worried the minorities will stay away. Irrespective of majority or minority communities, a large proportion of people are secular-minded. We have always been uncompromising in opposing communalism, and will continue to do so.
UDF leaders including the Leader of Opposition have alleged a CPM-BJP deal in this election...
That’s nothing but taking anticipatory bail. It is the Congress that has always joined hands with the BJP. At times, even the League has stood with them. That’s how the Co-Le-B alliance once came into being. There was a time when an RSS leader himself stated that, as per an understanding with the Congress, they extended support in 41 constituencies. If we look at the recent local body polls, the two share close ties in some local bodies and establishments.
How do you perceive the national scenario?
Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and its leadership have been working as the BJP’s ‘B’ team. What was Congress’ approach towards Kejriwal’s AAP government in Delhi? What did Congress say when a minister in Kejriwal’s government was arrested in Delhi? They wanted Kejriwal too to be arrested. When Kejriwal was arrested, they burst crackers. Ideally, they should have tried to isolate BJP.
Do you think Rahul Gandhi at times behaves in a politically immature manner?
That’s another aspect. At times, some people do behave immaturely. But this is something beyond that. What has been the Congress’ approach during crucial elections? First, they muddy the waters, which in turn creates an atmosphere in favour of BJP. Later, when they try to foster unity, it naturally fails.
The ‘LDF-BJP deal’ murmur campaign is that as BJP looks to enter the space currently occupied by the Congress, a Congress defeat would be more ideal for BJP...
Mere speculations. Who’s the biggest enemy of BJP at any point in time? RSS itself has made it clear. Muslims, Christians, and communists are the declared enemies of RSS. When BJP won in Tripura, Modi termed it an ideological victory. They view us as the prime enemy.
But a Congress-mukt Bharat is also their declared stand...
That’s because Congress wields more influence in certain regions. Look at what happened in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. Wherever required, they do accordingly.
They portray CPM as the prime enemy in a bid to occupy one side of the bipolar spectrum. Does a scenario aiding BJP’s growth exist in Kerala?
Shattering CPM’s mass base is not an easy task. So, in the initial phase, they want the Congress to be in power because they don’t perceive Congress as an enemy. All part of their tactics. They view LDF as their prime enemy in Kerala and hence take a position favouring Congress. Though the BJP leadership talks big during elections, there are numerous incidents of local-level understanding and vote trading (between Congress and BJP). Neither Congress nor BJP are reluctant to indulge in such stuff. Their leadership claims there won’t be any vote trading. But we need to wait and see how things pan out.
If LDF does get a third term, what will the government’s priorities?
These are elaborately mentioned in the manifesto. The primary focus will undoubtedly be to bring in changes that the youth desire to see in the education sector, strengthening the higher education scenario, and ensuring job opportunities, thereby developing the state.
Are there any regrets regarding anything that could have been done during the two terms?
The whole state desired a speedy transport system. But it couldn’t be implemented due to the peculiar position taken by a few. The BJP took a certain stand with respect to Kerala.
Are you hopeful of reviving the K-Rail project?
It may not turn out as K-Rail. We are now looking at an RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project against which the Centre hasn’t raised major opposition. I think that can be implemented.
There’s often a comparison between the first and second Pinarayi governments. Which one do you believe is better?
Both teams were equally good. In the initial phase, a few people raised concerns about whether this term would match the previous one. But if we look at the past five years, it was all good. Each of them made good contributions.
How many seats will LDF win this time?
We’ll get more seats than last time. That’s for sure.
Will BJP be able to reopen its account? Have they grown in Kerala?
The BJP won’t get any seat this time either. They have grown a bit, but won’t get any seat.
(Team TNIE: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, M P Prashanth, Anil S; Photo: Vincent Pulickal; Video: Pranav V P)