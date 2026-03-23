INTERVIEW | ‘Women will be the deciding factor' in Kerala polls: K V Thomas

KOCHI: In a chat with TNIE, Kerala government’s special representative in New Delhi, K V Thomas, said homemakers are likely to play a decisive role in the elections, with issues like LPG shortage impacting household life, while asserting that the LDF is poised for a comfortable victory.

What are the main factors in play in this election?

Homemakers will play a major role in the elections. The lack of LPG and its domino effect on household operations will have an impact. Women will be the deciding factor.

As Kerala’s representative in Delhi, what are some of the big projects that you were able to lobby for the state with the Union government?

What we are seeing now is the Centre is trying to destroy federalism. The state government had attempted to improve relations due to Kerala’s development needs. I could help with projects like the semi-high speed rail, Gail project and Vizhinjam project.

You failed to convince the Centre to bring AIIMS to Kerala. What are the reasons?

No reasons. All the AIIMS guidelines were met. Even 200 acres of land close to the NH, airport, and railway station was identified. Yet, Kerala was not considered.

You are not seen to be active in LDF poll campaigning. Why?

I have my own limitations. I am not a CPM member. I have been campaigning for the LDF in my own way. I met leaders of various religious and community-led organisations.

What are your poll prediction for LDF, UDF and NDA?

It is very early. However, I would like to say that LDF will win with a comfortable majority.