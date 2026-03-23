Kerala Catholic Bishops Council seeks rescheduling of engineering entrance exams on Maundy Thursday, Easter

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has urged authorities to reschedule all-India engineering entrance examinations slated to be held on key Christian holy days, including Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday.

In a statement, the KCBC said conducting competitive examinations on days that Christians observe as sacred festivals amounts to a violation of the fundamental right to freely practice religion, as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The council noted that such scheduling places Christian students in a difficult position, forcing them to choose between their faith and academic opportunities.

Describing the issue as a recurring concern, the KCBC termed it an “unjust intrusion” into the religious freedom of the Christian minority. It called on the authorities to avoid fixing major examinations on significant religious occasions.

KCBC president Archbishop Varghese Chakkalakal, vice-president Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios, and secretary general Archbishop Thomas Tharayil jointly demanded that the examinations scheduled on Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday this year be postponed.

The council also said it would formally take up the matter with the central government and officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA). KCBC deputy secretary general and spokesperson Fr Thomas Tharayil said letters would be sent to the authorities concerned seeking immediate intervention.