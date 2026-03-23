Kerala forest dept on a mission to restore threatened watering holes

KOCHI: The summer season is still in its infancy, yet forest watering holes are already at risk of drying up. The situation doesn’t bode particularly well for regions in the state plagued by human-wildlife conflict — an issue that has generated much public anger and political heat over the years.

The unravelling situation has forced the forest department to act to ensure that wild animals, such as elephants, stay well within forest boundaries, and do not tread into human habitations due to shrinking water and food sources.

It has roped in forestry and nature clubs in educational institutions, Bhoomithrasena Club and Vana Samrakshana Samithi members, besides tribal communities to restore ponds, creeks and streams in the woods.

A major cause of human-wildlife conflict is the lack of water and fodder in the forests, said Ashok A S, forest range officer at Goodrical Forest Range in Pathanamthitta.

“With watering holes in forests drying up, animals venture out into human habitations. This leads to strife. However, if watering holes are rejuvenated and new ones are dug deep inside forests, this issue can be resolved to an extent. We launched the drive in January,” he added.

Ashok said that the initiative is part of efforts that have been ongoing for the last five to six years, ever since the human-wildlife conflict took on menacing proportions. However, past efforts were readily funded, a forest official said, adding that funding has dried up of late. It was against this backdrop that it was decided to seek the help of nature clubs.