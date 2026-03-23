Kerala forest dept on a mission to restore threatened watering holes
KOCHI: The summer season is still in its infancy, yet forest watering holes are already at risk of drying up. The situation doesn’t bode particularly well for regions in the state plagued by human-wildlife conflict — an issue that has generated much public anger and political heat over the years.
The unravelling situation has forced the forest department to act to ensure that wild animals, such as elephants, stay well within forest boundaries, and do not tread into human habitations due to shrinking water and food sources.
It has roped in forestry and nature clubs in educational institutions, Bhoomithrasena Club and Vana Samrakshana Samithi members, besides tribal communities to restore ponds, creeks and streams in the woods.
A major cause of human-wildlife conflict is the lack of water and fodder in the forests, said Ashok A S, forest range officer at Goodrical Forest Range in Pathanamthitta.
“With watering holes in forests drying up, animals venture out into human habitations. This leads to strife. However, if watering holes are rejuvenated and new ones are dug deep inside forests, this issue can be resolved to an extent. We launched the drive in January,” he added.
Ashok said that the initiative is part of efforts that have been ongoing for the last five to six years, ever since the human-wildlife conflict took on menacing proportions. However, past efforts were readily funded, a forest official said, adding that funding has dried up of late. It was against this backdrop that it was decided to seek the help of nature clubs.
According to forest officials, in the Goodrical range, which covers 505 sqkm, around 50 ponds were reclaimed. “It is not that there are no watering holes in forests. However, after monsoon, these turn shallow due to accumulation of silt from the rainwater runoff,” said Ashok. So, volunteers removed silt and rebuilt the walls of water sources. They also constructed check dams on creeks and streams to collect and store water.
“All the check dams are built using stones available on the creek or stream beds. We took care to ensure that the watering holes were set up at places that have enough fodder, such as bamboo and other plants, that are the elephants’ favourite. We also dug up ponds in swampy areas similar to paddy fields,” he said.
The seed-ball programme is another related initiative. “With this, we are looking to replenish the forest’s food store. The seeds of trees are planted in balls of cow dung and mud. These are then dried. Instead of physically planting the trees, during the rainy season, these balls are spread across the forest floor. These balls will ensure the germination and growth of trees, which take root in places where they are placed,” Ashok said.