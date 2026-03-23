Kerala Police purge 223 URLs with objectionable election content as per MCC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have removed a total of 223 social media URLs for posting “objectionable content” that violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the assembly polls.

Content from 223 accounts were purged in coordination with social media platforms since March 16 – the day when the MCC came into force – after the police flagged them as “obscene, defamatory and hatred-inducing”.

The social media monitoring wing set up by the police had identified 243 URLs that posted objectionable content and wrote to the tech intermediaries to take it down, following which content posted from 223 accounts were removed, sources told TNIE. In six instances where the offences reported were of grave nature, the police have registered cases and investigation is on to locate the offenders.

The cyber wing has been surveilling social media since January 1 to identify and remove content that they deem could vitiate communal and political harmony. Around 1,300 URLs were removed since then and four cases were registered against the offenders.

The Centre had enacted a new rule in February that made it mandatory for social media platforms to remove “unlawful content” within three hours of being notified about it. This window was earlier 36 hours. As a result, platforms have been proactively heeding to takedown requests, police sources said.