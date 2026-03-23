Palakkad’s festival fervour turns into political canvas

From January to April, Palakkad unfolds like a grand canvas of celebration, with poorams, velas and nerchas setting the tempo of everyday life. Roads come alive with festoons, temple courtyards shimmer under strings of light, and towering pandals rise. The air trembles to the cadence of vadyam and melam, and thunderous vedikkettu, while crowds gather in a shared rhythm that is as much cultural as it is emotional.

This festival season, though, another spectacle is taking shape — gradually. Political colours are slowly seeping into the same spaces, flags fluttering where festoons once swayed, and towering hoardings replacing festival backdrops. In Shoranur, this transition feels almost seamless.

“It’s like another pooram,” says Prijesh, a 29-year-old delivery partner, watching the election campaign unfold.

Sitting on his two-wheeler in the shade near the Shoranur Fire and Rescue Station, a bulky delivery bag strapped to his back, his tone soon turns reflective. “I travel nearly 80 kms a day. The roads have improved, schools and hospitals are better now. But there still aren’t enough jobs for educated youth here,” he says. Gesturing towards his bag, Prijesh continues: “This is not a permanent option.”

Yet, there is no trace of cynicism. “I will vote,” he adds, “and hope the next government brings more job opportunities.”

A 40-minute ride away, across the New Cochin Bridge, Thrithala comes into view. Unlike the relatively subdued visual campaign in Shoranur, here walls, junctions and shop fronts are layered with posters and graffiti — faces and symbols of LDF’s M B Rajesh and UDF’s V T Balram competing for attention. Though the UDF had the edge in the recent local body polls, the mood on the ground suggests anything but predictability.