Sabarimala temple opened for 10-day annual festival

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Sabarimala hill shrine was opened on Sunday for the celebration of the annual 10-day festival which begins on Monday. Melsanthi E D Prasad Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru.

The festival will begin with “kodiyettu” ceremony to be performed under the leadership of the tantri between 11.30 am and noon. As part of the ceremony, the tantri will conduct special pooja on the temple flag at the sreekovil and later near the flag mast before hoisting.

Important events during the festival days include the eight-day “utsavabali” beginning on the second day of the festival on Tuesday, five-day “Vilakkinezhunnellippu” from the fifth day of the festival on March 27 and “pallivetta” on March 31.

The festival will conclude with “aarattu” ceremony which will be held at aarattu kadavu on the bank of the Pampa, opposite of Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple, under the leadership of the tantri, at 11.30 am on April 1.