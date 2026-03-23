Sudhakaran-CPM war escalates as Vijayaraghavan attacks, former minister hits back

IDUKKI: Even while adopting a restrained tone to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s controversial “chetta” remark aimed at him, the political war of words between G Sudhakaran and CPM leaders showed no signs of cooling.

The latest flashpoint came after CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan criticised Sudhakaran, who recently quit the party and is contesting as an independent from Ambalapuzha with the backing of the UDF.

Speaking at a UDF meeting, Sudhakaran said he would not respond harshly to the CM’s name calling, adding that the term used by Pinarayi also refers to humble homes of the poor in Kerala. Emphasising his modest background, he said he was proud of such an identity.

Addressing an election convention in Alappuzha, Vijayaraghavan alleged that Sudhakaran had misunderstood the ideology of communism, remarking that he had read ‘The Communist Manifesto’ upside down. He further accused the former minister of being driven by personal ambition after failing to secure continued electoral prospects within the party.

Vijayaraghavan also claimed that the CPM leadership, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had made repeated efforts to reach out to Sudhakaran before his exit. But he remained unresponsive, he added.

Responding to the criticism, Sudhakaran dismissed Vijayaraghavan’s remarks, stating that such attacks would only strengthen his electoral prospects in Ambalapuzha.

He also took a dig at the former LDF convenor, saying he had little understanding of local issues in Alappuzha.