V D Satheesan’s home turf not his for the taking?

KOCHI: Even as the UDF projects confidence of a comfortable victory in the 2026 assembly elections, the contest in Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s home turf — Paravur — appears far less straightforward.

A five-time MLA from the constituency, Satheesan has traditionally secured wins with comfortable margins. This time, however, the ground mood suggests a tighter race, with both the LDF and the BJP-led NDA fielding strong candidates. “It is going to be a very tight contest this time,” said P J Sajan and Biju K K, who run a cool bar at the private bus stand in North Paravur.

“In the previous election, Satheesan’s victory was almost certain. Now, with the LDF fielding a strong candidate and the BJP also looking to expand its vote share, he is likely to face stiff competition. That said, he has done a lot for the region despite being in the Opposition for the past 10 years,” they said.

The CPI has fielded Kaipamangalam MLA E T Taison as the LDF candidate in Paravur, while the NDA has brought in former Congress leader and municipal chairperson Valsala Prasannakumar as its nominee.

“People here have a good opinion of Taison Master as a leader. At the same time, the BJP is steadily gaining ground in the constituency. In the last local body elections, the BJP won two seats in the municipality,” said Radhakrishnan P A, an autorickshaw driver. He added that he favours the continuation of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.