Vattiyoorkavu enters high-stakes battle as Congress, LDF and BJP candidates look for edge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the most eagerly looked at constituencies where the candidate picture became clear the earliest, Vattiyoorkavu, is already midway through the heat of the election campaigns.

Once a stronghold of Congress, which later turned favourable for CPM, all amidst the strong growth of the BJP, the people’s verdict in Vattiyoorkavu is beyond predictions.

Congress had started its campaign in Vattiyoorkavu even before K Muraleedharan’s candidature was officially announced. Mentioning that his return to Vattiyoorkavu invokes a ‘homecoming’ feeling, Muraleedharan told TNIE that he had always kept a tab on the constituency.

“The pro-BJP attitude in the Centre helped BJP to fare well in the Lok Sabha polls, while the anti-incumbency towards the Left-led corporation benefitted them in the local body polls. However, there is a strong pro-UDF attitude now, which will turn fruitful for us,” Muraleedharan said.

Banking on the claims that development initiatives worth Rs 1,600 crore were undertaken during his tenure, LDF candidate V K Prasanth expressed confidence of securing a third consecutive win from Vattiyoorkavu.