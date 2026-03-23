Wayanad family’s decade-long fight for seized land, justice exposes political apathy

KALPETTA: As Kerala approaches another assembly election, the harrowing struggle of the Kanjirathinal family stands as a stark testament to political apathy in Wayanad. For over 10 years, a small tarpaulin shed in front of the district collectorate in Kalpetta has been a silent witness to a monumental injustice.

Inside is James, a farmer who has been fighting to reclaim 12 acres of family land seized by the forest department. “The family has been the victim of hollow promises from a succession of Wayanad MLAs and ministers who offer sympathy during election cycles but fail to take action once in power,” said James.

The ordeal began in 1976 when the forest department seized the property of James’ father-in-law, George Kanjirathinal. Despite decades of legal battles and evidence that the surrounding plots were classified as private land, the department singled out the family’s 12 acres as “forest land”.

In 2008, they were forcibly evicted, and their home was demolished. Displaced and broken-hearted, George passed away in the very streets his family was thrown on to. In August 2015, James began his tireless vigil at the district headquarters.