Wayanad family’s decade-long fight for seized land, justice exposes political apathy

KALPETTA: As Kerala approaches another assembly election, the harrowing struggle of the Kanjirathinal family stands as a stark testament to political apathy in Wayanad. For over 10 years, a small tarpaulin shed in front of the district collectorate in Kalpetta has been a silent witness to a monumental injustice.
Inside is James, a farmer who has been fighting to reclaim 12 acres of family land seized by the forest department. “The family has been the victim of hollow promises from a succession of Wayanad MLAs and ministers who offer sympathy during election cycles but fail to take action once in power,” said James.
The ordeal began in 1976 when the forest department seized the property of James’ father-in-law, George Kanjirathinal. Despite decades of legal battles and evidence that the surrounding plots were classified as private land, the department singled out the family’s 12 acres as “forest land”.
In 2008, they were forcibly evicted, and their home was demolished. Displaced and broken-hearted, George passed away in the very streets his family was thrown on to. In August 2015, James began his tireless vigil at the district headquarters.
Over the decades, four district collectors and two sub-collectors have submitted reports to the government confirming the land belongs to the family. These findings were bolstered by the 2009 vigilance SP report, the 2016 Sambasiva Rao report, a special legislative committee in 2019, and the State Human Rights Commission in 2023. Even the current collector, D R Meghashree, recently visited the site and spoke in favour of the family saying she would recommend a judicial inquiry.
Yet, the promises have proven to be as fragile as the tarpaulin over James’ head. “I hold no personal resentment, but the betrayal of political promises is staggering. During the first Pinarayi government, three MLAs, including current minister Kelu, visited the shed and pledged that our land would be the first issue resolved if they came to power,” said James.
Another government term has passed since, yet signatures required on a single sheet of paper remain missing. “Kelu has not even bothered to come up with a solution, despite passing by me nearly every day. All the evidence gathered by government investigators sits on desks. We are not asking for charity, we are demanding the return of our stolen property or its true value. People’s representatives in Wayanad must finally study the facts and act,” James said.