136 candidates to seek people’s verdict in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the deadline for filing nominations ending on Monday, a clear picture of candidates has emerged in the capital district. A total of 136 candidates will fight for supremacy in the 14 constituencies spread across the district.

With as many as 15 candidates in the fray, Thiruvananthapuram central has the most number of candidates in the district, and is also the second most candidate rich seat in the state, second only to Koduvally in Kozhikode.

Being the last day of filing nominations, Monday saw a major chunk of candidates filing the forms, including Congress candidates K S Sabarinathan, V S Sivakumar, LDF’s Sudheer Karamana and BJP’s Karamana Jayan.

On a remarkable note, dummy candidates have also taken up the space here, with BJP’s M R Gopakumar standing as the dummy for the party’s state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Namesake candidates are also numerous in the district, with several of them posing a risk to Vattiyoorkavu’s Congress candidate K Muraleedharan and CPM candidate V K Prasanth.

Number of candidates

Varkala: 11

Attingal: 8

Chirayinkeezhu: 7

Nedumangad: 10

Vamanapuram: 8

Kazhakkoottam: 8

Vattiyoorkavu: 11

Thiruvananthapuram: 15

Nemom: 13

Aruvikkara: 8

Parassala: 12

Kattakkada: 9

Kovalam: 10

Neyyattinkara: 6