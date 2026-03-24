Congress seeks EC probe over alleged Rs 200 crore asset omission in Rajeev Chandrasekhar affidavit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging concealment of assets in the election affidavit submitted by BJP state president and NDA candidate from Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Congress has sought action from the Election Commission.

The Congress alleged that Chandrasekhar failed to disclose details of a 49,000 sq ft mansion located in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

The property, spread across around one and a half acres in one of the country’s most expensive localities, is estimated to be worth nearly ₹200 crore based on prevailing land rates of ₹35,000 to ₹50,000 per sq ft, the party claimed.

It also said that property tax for the land was paid on March 17 and shared a link on social media platform X, stating that the details could be verified by the public.

Despite the complaint, the Election Commission on Tuesday accepted the nomination of Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Responding to the decision, UDF candidate and complainant K Sabarinathan said the Returning Officer, being a quasi judicial authority, does not have the mandate to act on such matters. He added that the issue would be pursued through legal channels.

According to the Congress, the same property had been declared in Chandrasekhar’s 2024 affidavit, and its omission this time allegedly amounts to an attempt to mislead the Election Commission. The party has demanded a probe and appropriate action.