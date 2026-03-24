Four Keralites die in bus crash on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

KOZHIKODE: Four Keralites died and two others were injured after a private bus travelling from Kozhikode to Bengaluru jumped the median and crashed into an iron barricade at Sankalagere near Channapatna, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled highway in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased are Zakir Hussain, 27, from Kappad in Kozhikode, Mohammed Farhan, 22, from Koyilandy, Rasheed, 45, a native of Mahe, and Adithya Suresh, 22, from Azhiyur, Mahe. All four died on the spot.

As per the police, the accident involving the AC sleeper bus operated by PK Travels, which departed for Bengaluru from Kozhikode around 8pm on Saturday, took place around 4.30am. It is suspected the driver dozed off behind the wheel. The bus was carrying 36 passengers and seven staff members, many of whom were returning to Bengaluru after Ugadi and Eid holidays.

Although the driver initially claimed he had swerved the bus to avoid an oncoming vehicle, CCTV footage later confirmed driver fatigue as the primary cause of the accident. The Channapatna traffic police have registered a case against the driver and taken him into custody.

The damaged bus was removed from the accident site using a crane. Senior police officials, including the SP, visited the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to Channapatna Government Hospital and will be handed over to families after post-mortem procedures.