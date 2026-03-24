From cooking in waiting shed to organic farming, Kozhikode auto-taxi drivers ‘reap’ success

KOZHIKODE: In a small field adjacent to the Parambil Bazar, a group of taxi drivers is proving that fortitude can take root in the most unexpected of places. Years ago, the local drivers leant on one another, pooling meagre ingredients to cook in waiting sheds to resist the high cost of restaurant-bought meals. Now, those same drivers have ventured into large-scale agriculture, transforming a survival tactic into a thriving organic farming collective rooted in resourcefulness.

The initiative, led by a core group comprising P Chandrasekharan, Hareesh Parekkattil, M Mahesh Mannarakkal, Abdul Rahees, Vijeesh, and Shahul Hameed, has turned 10 cents of land into a lush vegetable garden. The project, supported by landowner Kolakattil Biju, features a variety of crops including spinach, lentils, okra, pumpkin, and cucumber.

Demonstrating a fierce commitment to food sovereignty, the collective bankrolled their own transition to the field, investing in high-grade seeds and natural fertiliser to prime the soil for their first harvest.

“We do this for a better, more sustainable life,” said Chandrasekharan.

“Since we had the land and the support of Biju, the land owner, we decided to move forward together. It wasn’t just about changing jobs, rather about creating an atmosphere where we could support each other.”

On February 15, these drivers staked their livelihoods on a Vishu harvest, toiling on a dormant patch of earth. In the new field, the stress of the taxi meter has been replaced by the quiet growth of seeds. The drivers have finally found a workspace where the only ‘licence’ they need is their own hard work.