Graffiti-writing robot hits the poll trail in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: A short video uploaded on Instagram on a Sunday evening has turned 28-year-old Shakkib Geethanjali from Thiruvananthapuram into one of the most sought-after figures in Kerala during this assembly election.
In the video, a machine is seen inscribing the name of UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody on a wall in Palakkad within minutes, executing the task with precision and uniformity. The demonstration quickly gained significance, with Shakkib receiving a surge of calls from various political parties and candidates, all seeking access to the technology. The video became so popular at a time when all of them were struggling to get time-slots of the conventional graffiti artists amid acute shortages and delays during the peak campaign period.
At the centre of the buzz is ‘Chuvarbot 2.0’, a computerised numerical control (CNC)-based wall-writing device developed by Tevanova Techgrade. Designed to automate the labour-intensive process of painting political slogans, candidate names and symbols, the machine promises speed, precision and uniformity.
“We are supported by the Kerala Startup Mission and operate from Koduntharappilly in Palakkad. The product has already received a provisional patent and is yet to be commercially launched,” said Shakkib, the CEO of the firm, who has been working on this minimum viable product for over a year.
The innovation comes at a time when Kerala is facing a sharp decline in the number of skilled graffiti artists. According to the startup, the existing workforce is unable to meet even a fraction of the overall demand, particularly during elections when wall space becomes a crucial medium.
“Chuvarbot addresses this gap by significantly reducing execution time. A standard wall writing —typically spanning two to three metres — can be completed in 10 to 15 minutes, nearly one-fifth of the time taken by manual labour. The system can accurately reproduce computer-designed graphics both in 2D and 3D, ensuring consistency,” Shakkib explained.
Beyond efficiency, the device also claims environmental benefits. By minimising paint wastage and offering a finish comparable to vinyl flex boards, it presents a potentially eco-friendlier alternative to conventional campaign materials.