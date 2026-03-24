Graffiti-writing robot hits the poll trail in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: A short video uploaded on Instagram on a Sunday evening has turned 28-year-old Shakkib Geethanjali from Thiruvananthapuram into one of the most sought-after figures in Kerala during this assembly election.

In the video, a machine is seen inscribing the name of UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody on a wall in Palakkad within minutes, executing the task with precision and uniformity. The demonstration quickly gained significance, with Shakkib receiving a surge of calls from various political parties and candidates, all seeking access to the technology. The video became so popular at a time when all of them were struggling to get time-slots of the conventional graffiti artists amid acute shortages and delays during the peak campaign period.

At the centre of the buzz is ‘Chuvarbot 2.0’, a computerised numerical control (CNC)-based wall-writing device developed by Tevanova Techgrade. Designed to automate the labour-intensive process of painting political slogans, candidate names and symbols, the machine promises speed, precision and uniformity.

“We are supported by the Kerala Startup Mission and operate from Koduntharappilly in Palakkad. The product has already received a provisional patent and is yet to be commercially launched,” said Shakkib, the CEO of the firm, who has been working on this minimum viable product for over a year.