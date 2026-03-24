Kerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: LDF drops candidate, backs League rebel in Mankada

Kunnath Muhammed said he decided to contest as an independent against the alleged sustained neglect despite his long political service.
Independent candidate Kunnath Muhammed
Independent candidate Kunnath MuhammedPhoto | Facebook
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MALAPPURAM: In a last-minute shift, the LDF on Monday dropped its nominee and announced support for a rebel candidate from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Mankada constituency.

CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan said the LDF would back independent candidate Kunnath Muhammed, replacing its earlier nominee M P Alavi.

The decision came after Muhammed, who had a fallout with the IUML, entered the fray as an independent and subsequently sought Left support.

Vijayaraghavan said the move aimed at maximising LDF’s chances of victory in Mankada. Alavi confirmed his withdrawal from the contest.

A former block panchayat president and mandal committee president of IUML, Muhammed was expelled following his opposition to the candidature of Manjalamkuzhi Ali. He said he decided to contest as an independent against the alleged sustained neglect despite his long political service.

Meanwhile, K Alikkutty Musliyar, the state general secretary of Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulama, handed over Muhammed’s nomination deposit. The public support by the respected religious scholar and Muhammed’s relative, is being seen as a move that could influence sections of the Samastha-backed electorate.

LDF
IUML
Kerala assembly elections 2026
Mankada assembly constituency

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