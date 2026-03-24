Kerala Assembly polls: 1,252 candidates file nominations as deadline ends; scrutiny on March 24

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the deadline for filing nominations ended on Monday, a total of 1,252 candidates from across the state have filed papers to contest the assembly elections slated for April 9.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala, poll officials have received a total of 2,117 nomination papers across 140 constituencies, of which 1,510 were filed on Monday alone.

However, the final picture of candidates in the fray will be clear only after the scrutiny of the nominations on Tuesday and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature on Wednesday.

With 229 nominations, Kozhikode district received the largest number of papers, followed by Ernakulam (221) and Malappuram (216), according to latest figures available.

Among the districts with the most number of candidates, too, Kozhikode is on top with 146 people in the fray, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (138) and Malappuram (137).

Constituency-wise, Kalpetta tops the list with 25 nomination papers from 14 candidates. This is followed by Varkala, Perambra, Peravoor and Koduvally with 22 nominations each, and Manalur, Elanthur and Kozhikode North constituencies with 21 each.