Kerala Elections | Rewriting campaign playbooks, parties go online

KOCHI: In politics, every message counts—and increasingly most of it travels through a screen. From cadre-heavy campaigns to algorithm-driven outreach, Kerala’s major political parties are rapidly recalibrating their strategies, placing digital media at the heart of electioneering.

For CPM, the shift is rooted in a hard lesson. The party’s loss in Tripura—where a relatively inexperienced BJP rode to power on the back of an aggressive WhatsApp campaign—continues to shape its thinking. Determined not to be caught off guard again, the Left is now investing heavily in building a robust digital ecosystem. The party is also leveraging its diaspora, particularly in the Middle East, to amplify its messaging back home.

K S Arun Kumar, a member of the CPM’s Ernakulam district committee, told TNIE that the transformation was inevitable. “When we once prided ourselves that former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar did not even own a mobile phone, the election defeat came as a rude shock. BJP openly admitted that it had no ground organisation but relied on a WhatsApp army to win. That taught us the importance of digital communication and power of social media in reaching voters,” he said.

Urbanisation, he added, has made traditional campaigning less effective. “Earlier, house visits were central to campaigning. Now, most people are at work, and in gated communities or apartments, entry is restricted. The only way to reach them is through messaging and social media,” he said.

Despite concerns over misinformation, CPM believes digital tools can be used constructively. “Explaining government initiatives, countering opposition allegations, and informing people about schemes can all be done cost-effectively through social media,” Arun said, noting that the party runs a decentralised, volunteer-driven network trained to identify and counter fake narratives.