Kerala High Court stays judgment removing Vellappally Natesan as SNDP Yogam general secretary

KOCHI: A division bench of the Kerala High Court has stayed the single judge order disqualifying SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and other office-bearers from their posts in the organisation.

The HC bench issued the order on the appeal filed by Vellappally and his son Thushar Vellappally. The single judge had held that the Yogam failed to file audited accounts for three consecutive years.

The judge had also observed that they did not have the director identification number (DIN) issued by the state government.

While staying the single judge’s order, the division bench observed that from 2009 till 2019, the original records of the company have been

lying in the HC since the firm was entangled in various litigations, and opined that the view taken by the inspector general of registration in condoning the delay in filing returns by the company prima facie did not appear to have been unreasonable or unjustified.