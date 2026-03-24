Kerala youth missing in Iran, kin seek govt intervention

KALPETTA: A family in Wayanad is in distress after losing contact with their son, who had travelled to Iran as part of an internship programme. Fadush Farhan, a native of Mananthavady, has been unreachable for the past 24 days. According to the family, he had gone to Iran as part of a course affiliated with a private shipping company based in Jaipur.

The internship was initially scheduled for six months, but was extended by three months. His father said Farhan had assured the family that he would return home by May.

The last communication from him came on February 27, when he called his family to inform them about his situation. On the eve of the reported outbreak of conflict in the region, he contacted his family once more, saying that he would be travelling by ship to Turkey. Since then, all attempts to reach him via phone have failed.

The family has approached key political leaders seeking intervention, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister O R Kelu and MP Suresh Gopi. They have requested urgent assistance to trace Farhan and ensure his safe return.