Row over BJP seal on ECI document escalates; Kerala Police issue takedown notice over UP journalist’s X post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over the BJP's official seal appearing on an Election Commission communique to political parties in poll-bound Kerala continues to intensify. The state cyber police have issued a notice to an Uttar Pradesh-based journalist, Piyush Rai, directing him to take down his post on 'X' in which he had shared the ECI document that bore the BJP state committee's official seal.

The police's takedown notice issued to Piyush Rai alleged that the post "blatantly insults the Election Commission of India and propogates content that undermines communal harmony." It also alleged that the post in question was a direct affront to a respected national institution and also posted a serious threat to public order by inciting division and hostility. The police communique also said that all media outlets have been directed to "cease the distribution of this erroneous document and remove it immediately from their archives and social media accounts."

The ECI's gaffe had triggered a backlash on social media, with the Congress and the CPM reacting sharply. The CPM alleged that a particular power centre seems to be controlling both the BJP and the Election Commission.

The Election Commission clarified that the issue was due to a clerical mistake and suspended a staff member responsible for the error.

Meanwhile, Piyush Rai posted a veiled sarcastic message on 'X', taking digs at the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission.

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar has directed Additional Chief Electoral Officer P B Nooh to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report within two days.