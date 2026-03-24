To meet growing demand, KSRTC planning 16 more driving schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC plans to increase the number of its driving schools to 40, an over 65% jump, due to growing demand. At present, the corporation has 24 driving schools across the state, in both urban and rural areas.

The management has sanctioned increasing this number to 31 immediately. The expansion plan received a boost with the state Road Safety Authority sanctioning Rs 1.75 crore for the purchase of vehicles and equipment required for 15 driving schools.

“We will start the new driving schools in a phased manner. We need an initial investment for setting up facilities and registrations. But there is strong demand,” an official said.

KSRTC launched the driving schools in 2024 as part of efforts to improve training standards and address the shortage of skilled drivers in the state. As many as learners have been admitted since then. Of the 4,005 who appeared for the test, 3,613 obtained their driver’s licence, a pass percentage of 90.2%. the corporation has so far collected Rs 5,76,60115 and made a profit of Rs 2,51,64,111 from its driving schools, despite offering an affordable fee structure.

The driving schools provide theory classes and practical session, in keeping with the norms of accredited centres mandated by the ministry of road and surface transport. The centres charge Rs 9,000 for heavy and car licences, Rs 3,500 for two-wheeler licences and Rs 11,000 for bike and car licences combined.

The KSRTC offers affordable learning with a fee that is less than 40% of that charged by private driving schools. Besides it offers subsidy to SC/ST candidates. Additional concessions may apply for specific categories (as per government norms).