‘BJP likely to increase its vote share’: M N Karassery

Would that support reflect confidence in the UDF ?

I’m not saying that UDF has performed exceptionally well or that LDF completely failed. But there is a clear anti-incumbency emotion.

Can LDF offset the sidelining of senior leaders like G Sudhakaran, Ayisha Potti, and T K Govindan through a development-focused campaign?

It will certainly impact the party. Though the LDF is running an extensive campaign centred on development, relying heavily on publicity, it raises ethical concerns if such promotion is driven by public funds.

What about allegations of a BJP–CPM deals?

These are typical election-time accusations raised by both fronts as political tools. If any, it will become clear after the results.

What are the chances for BJP and NDA?

BJP is likely to increase its vote share. Issues like Sabarimala could work in its favour. A section of voters looking for an alternative beyond UDF and LDF may also lend some support.