BJP's Surendran eyes breakthrough in Manjeshwar after string of near misses

KASARAGOD: Emerging as a Yuva Morcha leader nearly two decades ago in Kerala's rough-and-tumble political landscape--long dominated by the CPI(M) and the Congress--former BJP chief K Surendran is one of the heavyweight candidates in the April 9 polls, but has 242 criminal cases pending against him.

Most of the cases against him stem from the fiery protests he led against the Left government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter the revered Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in 2018.

As his party has not had much electoral success in Kerala, despite being active in state politics since the Jan Sangh days, Surendran narrowly lost the Manjeshwar Assembly seat by just 89 votes in the 2016 Assembly elections.

He tried again in 2021, but lost the seat in northernmost Kerala by 740 votes.

Surendran also contested from the Konni constituency in 2021, but lost there as well.

This time, the firebrand saffron party leader is seeking a mandate from Manjeshwar, a border constituency in Kasaragod, again, and his camp is confident of breaking through.

His main rival is Congress-led UDF candidate and Indian Union Muslim League leader A K M Ashraf, who defeated him in 2021.

Ashraf said the BJP leader's wish would not be realised this time either.

"We are going to win it 110 per cent this time," a confident-looking Surendran told PTI Videos.