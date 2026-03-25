Mobile pouches, waste paper souvenirs to turn polling green in Kerala

KOCHI: For the Ernakulam district, the assembly elections 2026 will not just be focused on electing MLAs. It will also serve as a platform to advance sustainability and green protocols. The district will implement two green initiatives related to the poll.

Under the first initiative, a drive will be conducted to collect old clothes to make mobile pouches for the polling booths in the district.

The second initiative involves making souvenirs from waste paper and plastic materials collected from poll official training centres across the district. The Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company Limited, and the district administration have joined hands for the initiative.

According to a Suchitwa Mission official, this is a pet project of district collector G Priyanka. “As per the Election Commission rules, mobile phones have been banned in polling booths. So it was decided to provide a facility for those voters who bring their phones to the polling booths to keep them safe. The collector came up with the idea to make mobile pouches that can be hung on the walls outside the polling booths,” said the official.

The drive has been launched and will end on March 26. “Collection centres have been set up at St Teresa’s College, St Albert’s College, Ground Floor of the Civil Station and IMA House. The collection centres will be open from 10.30 am to 5 pm. The citizens are requested to bring only clothes made of cotton or banyan material,” said the official.