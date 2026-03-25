Nursing assistant attempts suicide after 'obscene act' outside Kerala temple, booked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A case has been registered against a nursing assistant at a government medical college here for allegedly exposing himself at a local shrine and attempting self-harm when confronted, police said Wednesday.

An officer of Thiruvallam police station said that the man allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrist and neck with a surgical blade after temple authorities stopped his exhibitionism outside the shrine.

He had made deep wounds on his neck and wrist and post-surgery, he was now in the ICU, police said.

The officer said that on Monday, the nursing assistant, who had been under treatment at a de-addiction centre for alcohol abuse, arrived at the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple and carried out exhibitionism in front of the shrine.