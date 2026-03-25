Pathetic and petty: Kannan Gopinathan hits out at Centre as IAS resignation limbo bars him from Kerala polls

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from the service in 2019 over what he described as the “denial of freedom of expression” to the people of Kashmir, on Wednesday accused the Centre of deliberately refusing to process his resignation for 6.5 years, a delay he says has prevented him from contesting the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Gopinathan, who joined the Congress last October, took to X to directly address Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the situation “pure harassment.” In his post, he wrote:

"Dear PM Narendra Modi, just wanted to bring to your attention that your government has refused to process my resignation for 6.5 years. No salary and no release. This has stopped me from professionally moving on. And has also prevented me from contesting elections in Kerala. This is pure harassment and nothing else."