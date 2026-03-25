Pinarayi ‘brew’ loses flavour, but fans love it

Passing by the urban din and dust of Kochi, it is hard to imagine that the road ahead leads to stillness. As the city recedes, narrow roads wind through dense forests and sprawling rubber, coconut, and pineapple plantations, opening into villages where life moves at a quieter, more contemplative pace. Not without its challenges, though.

Raju Mani and his friends are immersed in conversation under the shade of a tree in Kuttampuzha village. I interrupt them with a comment on how tranquil the place is.

It is clear that what visitors see as natural beauty is, for the local residents, a quiet and enduring struggle. “From a few kilometres from Kuttampuzha town to Pooyamkutty, the road is completely damaged. There aren’t enough bus services,” says Raju, a leader of about 130 tribal families settled in Kuttampuzha.