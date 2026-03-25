Sexual harassment cloud over Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Co-founder says allegation misleading

NEW DELHI: The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which brings together artists from across the world to the Kerala coastal town, finds itself under a cloud again with allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder Bose Krishnamachari.

The sexual harassment complaint was "one of the reasons" for Krishnamachari's resignation from the post of president of the Biennale in January, Kochi Biennale Foundation chairperson Venu Vasudevan said.

Krishnamachari termed the allegations "misleading, unverified, and taken out of context."

Krishnamachari, a well-known contemporary painter, had stepped down as Biennale president and as a member of the board of trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, citing "personal and family reasons."

"The Foundation's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) received a complaint of sexual harassment against Krishnamachari. Although I am not sure about the date, the incident was alleged to have happened in the last week of December," Venu told PTI.

He added that the complaint was received in the first week of January.

Asked whether the ICC has completed its investigation in the case, Venu said it is "not in his purview to divulge information on that."

"That's a statutory committee, it has to go through this. It is one of the reasons why he resigned," he added.

Krishnamachari said in his defence that there are "fabricated or altered emails and messages" being circulated online and these are "malicious and legally actionable."