Viral girl Monalisa denies ‘under-age’ charges

KOCHI: Kumbh Mela viral girl and actress Monalisa Bhosle has denied allegations regarding her age. In a press-meet held in Ernakulam, Bhosle claimed she is over 18 years old. She also showed her Aadhaar card to prove it. During the press meet, she also raised serious allegations against director Sanoj Mishra of sexual misconduct.

She alleged that the director repeatedly misbehaved and made physical advances without her consent in the sets of the film ‘Diary of Manipur’ while she was still a minor. She also alleged that her family failed to interfere even after she informed them about the director’s advances, for fear of losing opportunities.

Monalisa and her husband Farman Khan had tied the knot in Thiruvananthapuram earlier under police protection. Her marriage led to widespread allegations of ‘love jihad’ and her family approached Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister alleging that Monalisa was underaged and she should be sent home. In the press conference, jointly conducted with her husband, Monalisa claimed that Mishra is using his influence to destroy her life and career.