‘Win Thavanur big, get a free Gulf trip’: Muslim League leader’s offer to workers triggers poll scrutiny in Kerala

A campaign pitch by a senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League has sparked controversy in poll-bound Kerala’s Malappuram district, after he promised a “free Gulf trip” to party workers if the UDF candidate secures a sweeping victory in Thavanur.

The offer was made by IUML state vice president C P Bava Haji during an election convention on Tuesday, where he urged local functionaries to maximise the vote margin for UDF candidate V S Joy.

Television visuals from the event show Haji promising a 15-day, all-expenses-paid Gulf tour, including travel, accommodation and other costs, to mandalam and panchayat-level office-bearers who help deliver the highest lead in the constituency. He called on party workers to focus on booth-level mobilisation to ensure a decisive mandate.

The remarks have triggered a debate over potential violations of election norms, with Malappuram District Collector Vinay Goyal confirming that the issue is under scrutiny. “The matter has come to my notice. We are collecting details and will decide on further action,” he said, adding that he has already spoken to the district police chief, according to news agency PTI.

Officials indicated that the offer would be examined in line with election regulations before deciding on further steps, PTI reported.

The report added that sources within the Congress-led United Democratic Front, however, defended the statement, arguing that the incentive was directed at party workers and organisational units, not voters, and was meant to energise the campaign machinery.

The development comes amid a keen contest in Thavanur, where Joy is attempting to wrest the seat from sitting LDF-backed Independent MLA K T Jaleel in the April 9 polls.

(With inputs from PTI)