Clock stops for Saseendran as NCP split forces symbol shift in Kerala's Elathur battle

KOZHIKODE: In the coastal constituency of Elathur, where political memory runs deep and symbols often speak louder than slogans, veteran leader A K Saseendran finds himself in an unfamiliar territory this election season.

For well over a decade, the ‘Clock’ was more than just a party symbol to him. It was his political identity.

Voters in Elathur had come to associate the ticking hands with Saseendran himself, a leader who won the seat three consecutive times — in 2011, 2016, and 2021 — under it. But this time, the ‘Clock’ has stopped.

The 2023 split within the Nationalist Congress Party has rippled far beyond Maharashtra, reshaping equations even in Kerala’s LDF. The faction led by the late Ajit Pawar had secured the coveted ‘Clock’ symbol.

This has left Saseendran, aligned with the Sharad Pawar camp, without the emblem that defined his electoral journey.

Instead, he now enters the fray with a new symbol: a man blowing a trumpet.

“There is an emotional disconnect,” said Saseendran. “For years, people here recognised me through the ‘Clock’. Now, I must reintroduce myself in a different way.” At 80, with nearly three decades of legislative experience, Saseendran is the senior-most candidate in Kozhikode district. Yet, even seasoned politicians are not immune to sentiments.