Echoes of 1969 gunshot that felled CPM’s ‘heroic’ Nilambur MLA K Kunjali

KOCHI: The morning of July 26, 1969, Kerala woke up to shocking news: an MLA had been shot in the early hours in his own constituency.

It was the killing of CPM leader K Kunjali, MLA of Nilambur. He was attacked while in office.

Kunjali, hailing from Kondotty in Malappuram district, came to Nilambur at a young age. Raised by a single mother, he had also served briefly in the military during World War II.

In the 1940s, Nilambur’s hilly terrain was dominated by large landowners who controlled vast rubber plantations. Workers in these estates faced severe exploitation. Kunjali was deputed to lead resistance against oppressive landlords.

“Kunjali was a chivalrous and daring leader, almost like one you see in films. That made him beloved by many, but also brought him trouble,” says Political observer Abdul Basheer.

Kunjali was elected to the assembly in 1965, when the Nilambur constituency was formed. After the house was dissolved, he was again elected in 1967. Meanwhile, shifting allegiances of plantation workers triggered clashes tensions between between INTUC and AITUC.