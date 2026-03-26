IUML steps in to settle Muneer’s bank dues

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has cleared the outstanding bank liability of Muslim League leader M K Muneer, averting imminent legal action against his residence in Nadakkavu.

An amount of approximately Rs 49 lakh, owed to the Calicut Town Service Cooperative Bank, has been paid using funds from the party’s state committee account. The move came after growing concern within the party over the possibility of the property being attached due to unpaid dues.

The issue gained urgency after reports surfaced that the bank had initiated proceedings to seize the property if the arrears were not cleared before the March 31 deadline.

Senior IUML leaders, including state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and national leader P K Kunhalikutty, personally reached out to Muneer to assess the situation and ensure timely resolution.

The property at the centre of the issue, ‘Crescent House’ in East Nadakkavu, is not just a private residence but a landmark closely associated with the party’s history.

Built by former CM C H Mohammed Koya, Muneer’s father, the house has long served as an informal meeting point for IUML leaders and workers in Kozhikode, giving it deep emotional and political value.

Muneer had taken a housing loan of around Rs 70 lakh nearly a decade ago to renovate the house. While a portion of the loan was repaid over time, delays in structured payments led to the dues mounting to nearly Rs 58 lakh.