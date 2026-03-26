Kerala fishermen seek political voice, press demands ahead of elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traditional fishermen, bound by the demands of the sea, have long remained distant from the corridors of power. Spread across nine districts, they often feel sidelined from decision-making despite their significant presence. Their limited representation in governance has left longstanding issues unresolved, even as coastal regions undergo rapid changes without their input.
Known for reacting strongly when their livelihoods are threatened, fishermen view elections as a critical opportunity to assert influence, especially in constituencies decided by narrow margins.
Artisanal fishermen represented by the Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation (KSMTF) recently met LDF leaders M V Govindan and A Vijayaraghavan, as well as UDF’s V D Satheesan, presenting demands aimed at improving their lives and livelihoods and calling for these issues to be reflected in election manifestos.
Political parties have traditionally recognised the importance of the community, often attempting to include their demands in manifestos. A semblance of consultation is sometimes maintained even before the state budget is announced.
Yet, fishermen feel increasingly alienated from governance. “Fishermen are not part of the social process. Interaction with the general public is minimal. We lack organised power and bargaining capacity because of the nature of our work. We unite only when issues arise and then return to our duties. But elections are occasions when our support can be decisive,” said Jackson Pollayil, state president of KSMTF.
KSMTF has resolved to support candidates beyond party lines, judging them on responsiveness to community demands. They calculate that their votes could be decisive in constituencies where victory margins have shrunk below 5,000 votes, for instance, Manjeshwar (855), Tripunithura (992) and Chavara (1,096 votes).
“We have at least 500-1,000 members and their families in these constituencies, and our votes can make a difference. We don’t need large-scale campaigns; we can quietly ensure our decisions are reflected at the polls,” Pollayil explained.
The community holds former fisheries ministers like S Sarma and J Mercykutty Amma of the LDF and Dominic Presentation of the UDF in high regard. However, the same cannot be said of the current fisheries minister, Saji Cherian.
“We stopped visiting his office over the past year. There has been no consultation, only bureaucratic control,” alleged another KSMTF leader.
The enforcement of the annual licence fee and stricter regulations on engaging fish workers have further alienated the community.