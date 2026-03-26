Kerala fishermen seek political voice, press demands ahead of elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traditional fishermen, bound by the demands of the sea, have long remained distant from the corridors of power. Spread across nine districts, they often feel sidelined from decision-making despite their significant presence. Their limited representation in governance has left longstanding issues unresolved, even as coastal regions undergo rapid changes without their input.

Known for reacting strongly when their livelihoods are threatened, fishermen view elections as a critical opportunity to assert influence, especially in constituencies decided by narrow margins.

Artisanal fishermen represented by the Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation (KSMTF) recently met LDF leaders M V Govindan and A Vijayaraghavan, as well as UDF’s V D Satheesan, presenting demands aimed at improving their lives and livelihoods and calling for these issues to be reflected in election manifestos.

Political parties have traditionally recognised the importance of the community, often attempting to include their demands in manifestos. A semblance of consultation is sometimes maintained even before the state budget is announced.

Yet, fishermen feel increasingly alienated from governance. “Fishermen are not part of the social process. Interaction with the general public is minimal. We lack organised power and bargaining capacity because of the nature of our work. We unite only when issues arise and then return to our duties. But elections are occasions when our support can be decisive,” said Jackson Pollayil, state president of KSMTF.