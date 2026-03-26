Kerala Police book X, handle over AI video targeting PM Modi and ECI

The cyber wing of Kerala Police has registered a case against social media platform X and a user account for allegedly circulating an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a misleading and defamatory manner.

The case was filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram late Wednesday night, following inputs received through official channels, including the ECI. Police said an investigation has been launched to determine culpability and initiate legal action.

According to an official statement, preliminary verification found that the video had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections.

The FIR names the X handle “Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)” along with others, including X Corp. It has been registered under sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 336 (forgery), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 3(5) (common intention) and 174 (undue influence at elections) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act.

Police said a 1-minute 17-second video was allegedly shared with the intention of causing social unrest. It added that despite directions from authorities to remove the content, it continued to circulate on the platform.

Legal notices have been issued to the intermediary under relevant provisions of the IT Act and Rules, seeking immediate removal of the unlawful content. The Cyber Operations Wing has also initiated steps to prevent further circulation in line with the Model Code of Conduct.

Authorities urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing unverified or misleading content, warning that strict action will be taken against any attempt to disrupt or influence free and fair elections.