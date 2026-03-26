Police to register case over defamatory remarks against LDF candidate U Prathibha

ALAPPUZHA: The District Election Officer and Collector has directed the police to register a case following allegedly defamatory and objectionable remarks made against Kayamkulam constituency LDF candidate U Prathibha, citing a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The action came after the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) examined media reports and social media posts related to the incident and forwarded its findings to the district-level committee on the Model Code of Conduct.

Subsequently, a screening committee meeting, chaired by District Collector K Inbasekar, reviewed the materials and took a decision.

Based on the evaluation of social media clips, the committee found a prima facie violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The police have been instructed to register a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The charges include insulting the dignity of a woman, making baseless allegations in connection with elections, issuing false statements intended to influence the election outcome, and defamation. Authorities said strict action would be taken in accordance with the law.

A Irshad, a leader of the Indian Union Muslim League and Kayamkulam UDF convener, during an election event, claimed that Prathibha was "selling" her eloquence and beauty for a third win from the seat and also accused the MLA of not doing any work for the people.

A widespread protest emerged after the remarks, and the IUML suspended him from the primary membership of the party. Congress candidate M Liju denounced the remarks and apologised.