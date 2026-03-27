AI enters Kerala’s poll battlefield, transforming campaign strategies

KOCHI: A sea of people waving BJP flags and following a political figure standing atop a jeep may appear to be a real rally by Narendra Modi or Amit Shah, but it is, in fact, an AI-generated video featuring a party candidate contesting the Kerala elections.

In the clip, BJP candidate P. R. Sivasankar, who is contesting the 9 April polls from the Ernakulam Assembly constituency, appears to lead a massive procession, with men, women, and children lining the streets holding Indian tricolours and BJP flags.

The visuals are striking and highly convincing.

As campaigning intensifies ahead of the crucial elections, war rooms of major political parties, including the Left, the Congress, and the NDA, are increasingly producing such content to influence voters in an ever more digitally driven society.

Compared with previous Assembly elections, political messaging this time is being shaped by synthetic videos and edited visuals that blur the line between reality and fiction, making it difficult for voters to distinguish between what is real and what is not.

Indeed, the real electoral battle is now being fought in the digital space.

Congress candidate from Angamaly and sitting MLA Roji M. John said the party is using AI-generated videos to communicate its ideas to the public.

To target the ruling Left over the Sabarimala missing gold issue, the Congress has created AI-generated videos featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Left leaders, alleging their involvement.