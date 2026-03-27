At 5,802 MW, Kerala hits peak hour power consumption high

KOCHI: With the mercury crossing 38 degrees Celsius, there has been a steep surge in power consumption in Kerala. The state set an all-time record of 5,802 megawatts (MW) in peak hour consumption on Wednesday night. Daily power consumption had crossed 100 million units (MU) in the first week of March. Daily consumption recorded on Wednesday was 108.038 MU, which was 3 MU higher than the previous day.

An emergency meeting of KSEB directors and top officials evaluated the power situation on Thursday. Officials said the board is well equipped to meet the situation and arrangements have been made to ensure availability of power. However, the assembly election is a major concern as more power is drawn for campaigning. The rise in consumption is mainly due to use of air conditioners during night hours.

KSEB officials said power-purchase agreements have been reached to meet a peak-hour demand of up to 6,100 MW. The board is receiving 700 MW through power-swap arrangements with northern states. An additional 300 MW is being purchased from the realtime and day-ahead markets.