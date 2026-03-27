Woman alleges sexual assault by Congress councillor in Kerala's Palakkad.

PALAKKAD: A woman has lodged a complaint with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police, alleging sexual assault by a Congress councillor here, officials said on Friday.

The complainant, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community, has levelled sexual assault charges against Prashob C Valsan, a Congress councillor from the 24th division of Palakkad Municipality.

According to the woman's complaint, she was working as a beautician and staying in shared accommodation.

She alleged that the councillor's father had earlier misbehaved with her when she had gone to his shop for tea.

Following this, Prashob befriended her and later proposed a relationship.

As she did not have a stable income, she sought help in securing a full-time job, which he allegedly promised to arrange, the complaint said.

The councillor later allegedly came to her room when her friend was not present and sexually assaulted her, it said.