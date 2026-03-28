Anoop Antony’s entry sparks fresh contest in Tiruvalla’s healthcare hub

TIRUVALLA: Tiruvalla doesn’t usually sway with sudden political shifts. Credibility of candidates, governance, and community equations often matter more than party symbols.
This Upper Kuttanad region frequently faces frequent flooding during the monsoons. Hence, flood mitigation, transport, and infrastructure development remain key electoral issues.
A known NRI hub, Tiruvalla has a strong presence of Christian denominations — particularly the Mar Thoma, Orthodox, and Catholic churches — alongside influential Hindu communities
While Christian voters have traditionally leaned towards the UDF, here they have consistently backed Mathew T Thomas, an old-time ally of the LDF, banking on his credibility.
Mathew recently broke away from Janata Dal (Secular), and formed a new party named Indian Socialist Janata Dal.
A seasoned leader, he has won multiple terms and has remained MLA since 2006. He served as transport minister in the V S Achuthanandan government, and later as water resources minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.
Mathew, son of a Mar Thoma Church priest, entered the assembly in 1987 at the age of 25. His only electoral defeat came in 1991, when he lost by a narrow margin to Kerala Congress (M) leader Mammen Mathai in an election held after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The UDF candidate, Varghese Mammen, also belongs to the Mar Thoma Church and comes from a clergy family.
However, Tiruvalla does not have what one calls ‘unified Christian vote’, with divisions across denominations influencing electoral outcomes. Hence, grassroots engagement and personal connections remain crucial in shaping voter preferences. Mammen has alleged a lack of adequate infrastructure in the constituency and raised issues faced by paddy farmers.
The NDA’s Anoop Antony has also flagged a lack of development in the constituency. The dynamic leader is banking on the plank that his access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi could translate into developmental gains for the region.
Anoop’s dashing entry has, in fact, added a new dimension to the contest in a constituency where margins are often shaped by subtle shifts in community support, say political observers.
As Tiruvalla heads into the polls, the key question is will experience and continuity prevail, or will the changing political climate throw up a surprise.