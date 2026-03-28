Anoop Antony’s entry sparks fresh contest in Tiruvalla’s healthcare hub

TIRUVALLA: Tiruvalla doesn’t usually sway with sudden political shifts. Credibility of candidates, governance, and community equations often matter more than party symbols.

This Upper Kuttanad region frequently faces frequent flooding during the monsoons. Hence, flood mitigation, transport, and infrastructure development remain key electoral issues.

A known NRI hub, Tiruvalla has a strong presence of Christian denominations — particularly the Mar Thoma, Orthodox, and Catholic churches — alongside influential Hindu communities

While Christian voters have traditionally leaned towards the UDF, here they have consistently backed Mathew T Thomas, an old-time ally of the LDF, banking on his credibility.

Mathew recently broke away from Janata Dal (Secular), and formed a new party named Indian Socialist Janata Dal.

A seasoned leader, he has won multiple terms and has remained MLA since 2006. He served as transport minister in the V S Achuthanandan government, and later as water resources minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

Mathew, son of a Mar Thoma Church priest, entered the assembly in 1987 at the age of 25. His only electoral defeat came in 1991, when he lost by a narrow margin to Kerala Congress (M) leader Mammen Mathai in an election held after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.