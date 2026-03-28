Be wary of IPL live streaming links, warn Kerala cops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have issued a warning that cyber fraudsters might goad public into clicking malicious links by claiming that they provide free live streaming of Indian Premier League matches. If such links are clicked, the scamsters take control of the phone and could swindle cash from bank accounts, the police warned.

The police have cautioned the public to be wary of apps such as “XMTV Live” and not to click on links that offer free streaming of the matches. People should instead download apps from official app stores and show discretion while granting permissions, the police said.

Cyber sleuths also warned that scamsters are active on social media platforms to swindle money from people by offering fake IPL tickets. The tickets sold by fraudsters mimic the original ones, and by the time the buyers are aware about it, money would be lost. The cops have asked cricket fans to buy tickets only from official platforms and sites and not to fall for social media offers.