Centre allows Easter Sunday JEE (Main) rescheduling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has agreed to allow rescheduling of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 for candidates unable to appear on April 5, which coincides with Easter Sunday, Union Minister Suresh Gopi said on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Suresh Gopi, the Union minister of state for tourism and petroleum and natural gas, said the decision was taken after members of the Christian community raised concerns over the scheduling of the second phase of JEE (Main) between April 2 and 10, coinciding with Easter.

The Thrissur MP said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed him over the phone that candidates who are unable to attend the exam on April 5 will be given an opportunity to apply for a change of date.

Students seeking rescheduling have been asked to submit their details via email to jeemain.query@nta.ac.in. The last date for submitting such requests is March 28, 2026.

Suresh Gopi had forwarded a representation from the Syro-Malankara Catholic Major Archiepiscopal Church in Thiruvananthapuram and the Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council, urging the government to reconsider the exam schedule.