Church bodies sound an alarm over contentious provisions in FCRA Bill

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) Jagratha Commission and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) have expressed grave concern over the introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026 (FCRA Amendment Bill) in the Lok Sabha.

Christian organisations have particularly highlighted the statement made by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai as a dangerous one. Shashi Tharoor, MP, also came out against the bill, stating that it must be resisted by all means.

According to Fr Michael Pulickal, secretary, KCBC Jagratha Commission, the FCRA Amendment Bill which denies fundamental rights and minority rights granted by the Constitution and allows persecution based on religion has almost the same objectives as the Prohibition of Conversion Act.

“The danger of communalism conquering the country is becoming clearer when the Union Minister himself declared that the Prohibition of Conversion Act and FCRA have the same objectives,” Fr Michael said. He highlighted how the reform, which targets institutions in the education, health and social sectors with retrospective effect, will become another example of gross injustice that undermines democratic values and the constitutional rights of minorities.

“This amendment is another sign of the approach of judging services based on religion, forgetting that global brotherhood and service without borders have helped many people here. Many of the newly added sections are unacceptable to a democratically minded secular society,” he added.

CBCI too expressed grave concern, terming it dangerous and alarming in its implications. “Under the pretext of licence renewal, the proposed amendment risks enabling executive overreach into the constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of minorities,” CBCI said in a statement.