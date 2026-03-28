Kerala to roll out ‘Ente Vote, Ente Shakthi’ drive to boost youth turnout from March 28

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Election Commission surveys in the state indicating a lower turnout among young voters, including first-time voters in the 18–19 age group, in previous elections, the poll panel will launch special awareness drives beginning on March 28 to reverse the trend.
According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar, voter turnout among young voters aged 18–30 years was estimated at 55–60%, as per EC surveys, which was much lower than the overall turnout in the state.
As per the latest electoral roll, the state has 50.38 lakh voters in the 18–30 age group, of whom 4.66 lakh are in the 18–19 age group.
Kelkar said that, as part of empowering young voters and ensuring their maximum participation, a special statewide awareness campaign named ‘Ente Vote, Ente Shakthi’ (My Vote, My Strength) will be launched on Saturday (March 28).
The programme is being organised by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA), the Election Commission and Janamaithri Police.
The statewide launch of the programme will be held at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram at 4 pm.
Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Judge S Nasera will inaugurate the programme in the presence of Thiruvananthapuram District Legal Services Authority (TDLSA) secretary and senior civil judge S Shamnad, CEO-Kerala, and State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar.
As part of the statewide campaign, street plays on the theme ‘Ente Vote, Ente Shakthi’ will be held, along with awareness classes by empanelled advocates and para-legal volunteers.
Discussions with newly enrolled voters, quizzes related to voting rights, distribution of pamphlets and other general awareness sessions will also be held.
"This will be in addition to the street plays, flash mobs and awareness classes being planned at all taluk centres and major points in all local bodies," TDLSA secretary Shamnad told the media.
He added that the main objective of the campaign is to make voters realise the value of their vote and to exercise their franchise without falling for any inducements or external influences.
Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Karthick K also spoke at the press briefing.