Kerala to roll out ‘Ente Vote, Ente Shakthi’ drive to boost youth turnout from March 28

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Election Commission surveys in the state indicating a lower turnout among young voters, including first-time voters in the 18–19 age group, in previous elections, the poll panel will launch special awareness drives beginning on March 28 to reverse the trend.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar, voter turnout among young voters aged 18–30 years was estimated at 55–60%, as per EC surveys, which was much lower than the overall turnout in the state.

As per the latest electoral roll, the state has 50.38 lakh voters in the 18–30 age group, of whom 4.66 lakh are in the 18–19 age group.

Kelkar said that, as part of empowering young voters and ensuring their maximum participation, a special statewide awareness campaign named ‘Ente Vote, Ente Shakthi’ (My Vote, My Strength) will be launched on Saturday (March 28).