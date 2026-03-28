‘Lack of singular CM face could hurt UDF’: Dr Sajad Ibrahim

Welfare-centric approach worked for the LDF last time. Will it be a factor again?
In 2021, Covid and other contingencies prompted the government to roll out several welfare schemes. Not so much this time. Votes are unlikely to be garnered on that front.
Do you think it helps to project a CM face?
LDF has a clear advantage because it is fighting the election with a strong leader at the helm. If there is no strong anti-incumbency at play, UDF could pay the price because of the multiple names of its leaders doing the rounds as CM probables.
How do you think Gen Z would vote? Are they thinking on political lines?
They are a pragmatic lot mostly concerned about education, jobs, etc., rather than political affiliations. They are open about their inclinations.
Do you think this election will see the rise of BJP as a political alternative?
Not theoretically speaking. It fancies a very strong chance in some seats. The party has a mild presence in most.
There is a surfeit of film actors and celebrities contesting. Will they be able to make an impact?
It’s highly unlikely that celebrities will make a big impact in Kerala. The state’s political landscape differs from Tamil Nadu’s. Our political culture is also distinct. Studies and past experiences indicate that it will be tough for celebrities to have successful political careers here.
— Shan A S