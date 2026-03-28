‘Lack of singular CM face could hurt UDF’: Dr Sajad Ibrahim

Welfare-centric approach worked for the LDF last time. Will it be a factor again?

In 2021, Covid and other contingencies prompted the government to roll out several welfare schemes. Not so much this time. Votes are unlikely to be garnered on that front.

Do you think it helps to project a CM face?

LDF has a clear advantage because it is fighting the election with a strong leader at the helm. If there is no strong anti-incumbency at play, UDF could pay the price because of the multiple names of its leaders doing the rounds as CM probables.