Pai’s passion pays off, with an ‘assembly’ of one-rupee notes

ALAPPUZHA: Arvind Kumar Pai has taken his hobby to a different level. Across the world, while enthusiasts pursue interests such as collecting stamps (philately), coins (numismatics), and paper currency (notaphily), the 40-year-old has combined these passions with a creative twist that sets him apart.

A teacher at Cherthala Government Town School, Arvind has a fascination for one-rupee notes, specifically those whose serial numbers match the birth dates of state MLAs.

Over the years, he has collected one-rupee notes matching the birth details of all 140 current legislators. What began as a simple hobby gradually transformed into a mission that required meticulous effort, networking and persistence.

“I developed a deep interest in stamp collection as a school student,” he said. “This grew into a massive collection over time. Today, I own more than 2.5 lakh stamps from countries around the world. My engagement with philately helped me to build connections with fellow collectors from across India, enabling exchanges and trades that later supported my currency collection,” recounts Arvind, is also a booth level officer (BLO) in Cherthala.