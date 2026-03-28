Red still in the pink, but elections bring challenges in Kannur and Peravoor

At the edge of Kannur district lies Peravoor, where the terrain turns hilly and the air carries the quiet of forests bordering the Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary. It is one of the greenest and most tranquil pockets of Kerala. But beneath that calm, the election buzz has begun to stir things up.

Peravoor’s story is shaped by migration. Families, especially Christians from Kottayam and Idukki, had once arrived here searching for a livelihood. Over time, this demographic shift helped the UDF build a strong base, extending into nearby Irikkur.

For years, that advantage made elections here predictable. This time, however, the contest appears open as former health minister K K Shailaja takes on sitting MLA and KPCC president Sunny Joseph, better known here as ‘Sunny Vakkeel’.

Voters speak with a mix of curiosity and calculation. Near the Peravoor bus stand, a group of ITI students were working on their practical assignments. “In earlier elections, Sunny Vakkeel’s victory was almost certain,” says 20-year-old Abhishek P V. “This time, it is different. Shailaja Teacher will make it a close fight.”

Shedding his initial hesitance, Abhisek gets talking about politics and development — with a sense of disappointment. “Not much has happened,” he says. “Take the case of Kottiyoor Temple. It has the potential to become a major pilgrimage tourism centre, but no effort was made.”