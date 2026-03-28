Red still in the pink, but elections bring challenges in Kannur and Peravoor

At the edge of Kannur district lies Peravoor, where the terrain turns hilly and the air carries the quiet of forests bordering the Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary. It is one of the greenest and most tranquil pockets of Kerala. But beneath that calm, the election buzz has begun to stir things up.
Peravoor’s story is shaped by migration. Families, especially Christians from Kottayam and Idukki, had once arrived here searching for a livelihood. Over time, this demographic shift helped the UDF build a strong base, extending into nearby Irikkur.
For years, that advantage made elections here predictable. This time, however, the contest appears open as former health minister K K Shailaja takes on sitting MLA and KPCC president Sunny Joseph, better known here as ‘Sunny Vakkeel’.
Voters speak with a mix of curiosity and calculation. Near the Peravoor bus stand, a group of ITI students were working on their practical assignments. “In earlier elections, Sunny Vakkeel’s victory was almost certain,” says 20-year-old Abhishek P V. “This time, it is different. Shailaja Teacher will make it a close fight.”
Shedding his initial hesitance, Abhisek gets talking about politics and development — with a sense of disappointment. “Not much has happened,” he says. “Take the case of Kottiyoor Temple. It has the potential to become a major pilgrimage tourism centre, but no effort was made.”
Going ahead from the town, the road leads to Aralam Farm, a place where hope and hardship exist side by side. One of the largest tribal rehabilitation projects in the country, it became home to many landless families from Wayanad and Nilambur. In 2007, possession certificates were given to 3,502 families. However, over 2,000 families exited the project due to persistent wild elephant attacks.
Life here is marked by fear. On the roadside, a group of women from the settlement wait for the KSRTC ‘Grama Vandi’ after work in a cashew plantation. “Seventeen people have died in elephant attacks since 2014,” says one of them, Shailaja. “Every election, leaders promise an elephant wall. But this is still not complete.”
She points towards the fields, many of them uncultivated. “We were given an acre per family. But our crops are destroyed by elephants. How many more of us must die to build the wall?” Her voice is hushed, but the frustration is palpable. The conversation pauses, and there is an eerie silence.
Further to north, in Irikkur, the political tone shifts. Here, the contest is between the UDF’s Sajeev Joseph and the LDF’s Mathew K A.
Traditionally, the constituency has backed the UDF. On a bus from Peravoor to Irikkur, Answara, a 24-year-old Nangyarkoothu artist, speaks with certainty. “Here, development is not even the main discussion,” she says. “Irikkur has always supported the UDF. That will continue.”
In Mattanur, meanwhile, the political landscape looks firmly settled in favour of the Left. The constituency recorded one of the highest victory margins in 2021, when K K Shailaja won from here. Now, posters of V K Sanoj have replaced hers across the town.
At a junction in Thillankery, 62-year-old Surendran, preparing for an election convention, says: “The LDF government has improved roads, hospitals and schools. The UDF is weakened by internal issues. They cannot sustain this development.”
The sentiment echoes in Dharmadom and Thalassery as well. In front of Thalassery’s Brennen College, students are engrossed in a political discussion. The campus, known for its political legacy, still shapes strong opinions.
“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan started his political journey here,” says Anandhu, a student. “We are following that path.”
He goes on rat-a-tat mode with what he sees as the government’s achievements — from the education system to pensions. The opposition, he says, “knows only to criticise”.
My final stop is Kannur city. Here, as expected, the campaign atmosphere is intense. Autorickshaw driver Pramod talks about uncertainty surrounding Congress veteran’s K Sudhakaran’s candidacy.
“Sudhakaran is a senior leader,” he says. “But the way the seat issue was handled created confusion. It will affect the UDF here.”