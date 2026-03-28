SDPI clears Malappuram field for LDF

MALAPPURAM: Making its political intentions clear, the SDPI dropped its candidate in Mankada, effectively siding with the LDF.

SDPI candidate Dr C H Ashraf withdrew his nomination at the eleventh hour on Thursday, clearing the field for LDF-backed independent Kunnathu Mohammed who was recently expelled from IUML for openly opposing the repeat candidature of Ali Manjalamkuzhi. The LDF had withdrawn its candidate M P Alavi earlier and in favour of Mohammed.

In Vengara, SDPI has already decided not to field anyone, choosing instead to support LDF’s Muhammed Sabah, who contested in 2021 with SDPI backing and secured around 10,000 votes.

A formal announcement on candidates is expected soon, said an SDPI leader. “As of now, the plan is to support LDF candidates in both Mankada and Vengara.”

IUML leaders were livid. “SDPI leaders are participating in LDF meetings in Vengara. The deal is evident,” said IUML’s Vengara candidate K M Shaji.